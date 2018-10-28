B&M to take over Luton Toys R Us site

B&M has announced that it is set to open another store in Luton’s former Toys R Us unit.

The discount retailer is due to open its doors for the first time at 9am on Friday, November 23, creating more than 40 jobs at Luton Retail Park.

The company has revealed that they will take over half of the former Luton Toys R Us store which closed earlier this year.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, a pet range, health and beauty and homewares.

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store. We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers inside.”

Jobs are advertised on the B&M careers website and range from sales assistants, to floor managers and cleaners.