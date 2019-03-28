Bin changes a huge success claims Luton council

Savings made from the switch to fortnightly bin collections in Luton are enabling the borough council to invest more money in children’s services.

There has been a drop of more than 2,000 tonnes in household waste during the first five months of the new system, it has been revealed.

The amount being recycled, including glass, has increased by over 700 tonnes.

An update on the kerbside waste collections was given at a full council meeting in response to a question asked by councillor Michael Garrett.

He called on Cllr Tom Shaw “to reconsider the fortnightly bin collection because of the problems it is causing” in the town.

But Cllr Shaw disagreed with his request, saying: “No, I won’t and the reason for that is quite simple.

“I am going to say thank you to some councillors now,” before reading out a list of eight Labour names, two Liberal Democrats and a Conservative.

“Those councillors, instead of trying to make political headlines have done what they’re supposed to do, and got in touch with the council and arranged the visiting teams,” explained Cllr Shaw.

“Those people (families) have been advised about how to get round it.

“The reason I don’t think there is any need to do anything is there have been 325 interviews with large families.

“Officers have been round and talked to them, advised on them on recycling and everything else.

“In the High Town area, 43 families were visited and only two required a larger bin,” added Cllr Shaw, portfolio holder for housing.

“Since we introduced the new system, all the savings we were asked to make this year have been made.

“We’re able, because of the good decisions this council made, to put money back into children’s services.

“The best things to come out of it, in the last couple of months, we’ve collected 2,000 tonnes less in household waste and flytipping is eight per cent down on what is was this time last year.

“In this financial year, we’re going to save £700,000 which will be spent on children’s services, or elder person’s services, instead of just burying it in the ground.”

Cllr Garrett replied: “In certain parts of the town, and I’m not mentioning High Town but that’s one of them, they are fed up with not having their black bin bags collected because they can’t get them all in the bin. So you might think it’s a joke. They don’t think it’s a joke. The public don’t think it’s a joke.”

Around 3,000 garden waste bins have been delivered and the council hopes this will also reduce the amount of waste, while increasing recycling in Luton.