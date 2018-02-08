Celebrating 50 years by helping charities

A business in Luton is celebrating 50 years with a challenge to raise £50,000 for charities this year.

Foxley Kingham, chartered accountants and business advisers, on Rothesay Road, was established by its founding partner, John Kingham, on February, 1, 1968, he was joined at the end of that year by Malcolm Foxley.

To mark the milestone, Foxley Kingham’s staff have set themselves the challenge of raising £50,000 during this landmark year, which will be donated to local charities nominated by staff and clients.

The company has offered to match fund all the money raised by staff across the year.

The company was first run from a room in John Kingham’s then home in Butterfield Green Road, and it has grown over the years to become a substantial business with five directors and over 50 staff, serving over 1000 clients across Luton, Bedfordshire and the southeast of England.

John Kingham, now retired, said: “Congratulations to everyone at Foxley Kingham!

“I am incredibly proud of your achievements and how the company has flourished over a 50-year period.

“The same ethic with which Malcolm Foxley and I established the company still holds true: if you give a good service to people, and treat them in the way you would like to be treated then they will appreciate this and stay with you for the long term.”

The staff have a range of activities planned over the next 12 months to raise money, including 10k runs, bake-offs and sky diving.

Paul Bithrey, Director, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating this amazing milestone of 50 years as a local business.

“At the heart of what we do are our staff and our clients, many of whom have been with us decades.”