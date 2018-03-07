Closing down sale announced at Toys R Us in Luton

Toys R Us in Luton last night (Tuesday) confirmed an extensive closing down sale with immediate effect featuring discounts of up to 25% throughout the store, including the Babies R Us range.

All big brands are included in the sale which has seen everything in the Gipsy Lane store reduced with the company line of ‘everything has to go’ also including new stock arriving this week as warehouses are cleared.

A spokesman for the company, which went into administration last week, said: “You can find great discounts across all ranges, including some of the biggest toy brands, and stock levels are high, so there is plenty of choice. Customers are advised to take advantage of the heavy discounts as soon as possible, as weekend sales in other stores across the country indicate that some of the most popular ranges may sell out fast.

“New and expectant parents will find the Babies R Us clearance sale particularly useful as all of the large items that can usually be an expensive purchase are discounted, including cots, car seats and pushchairs.”

Gift cards will be honoured until Sunday, March 11.

Deposits paid by customers under Take Time to Pay Agreements towards larger purchases will be honoured, provided that the outstanding balance is paid, and the goods are collected by March 11,2018. Alternatively, customers can use their deposits towards the cost of any in-store purchases provided these are also completed by the same date.

The spokesman added: “We are happy to exchange goods that are unopened, in a resaleable condition and have a valid proof of purchase.

“ Exchanges can only be made whilst the stores remain open and therefore if you have an item that you wish to exchange, we would encourage you to do so as soon as possible before Sunday 11th March 2018. The company can no longer accept returns for refunds. This does not affect Customers’ Statutory Rights with regards to faulty merchandise.”

The store is continuing to trade until further notice.