Final phase starts to transform Luton’s Marsh Farm estate

The third and final phase of the Marsh Farm masterplan is now underway, with production starting on 94 new homes.

ENGIE’s regeneration business is delivering the £32m project on behalf of Luton Borough Council and is now in the second year of production.

Phase one of the regeneration included the delivery of 24 residential flats and six retail units across two blocks; which opened in September 2017 prior to the demolition of the 1960s Purley Shopping Centre which formed phase two.

ENGIE has now confirmed work has progressed to provide 94 homes (flats and houses), which will all be available for affordable rent.

The company is working with a newly created Tenants and Residents’ Association to help create a Remembrance Garden on Sylam Close; while also supporting the council to refurbish the community centre on the estate and fund the cost of new equipment.

Dan Germann, Regional Managing Director for ENGIE’s London and South Development’s region, said: “From very early on in this project, we were keen to include the residents who would be affected by this work and include them in the decision-making process. It’s a complex scheme which has evolved over three very strategic phases and local input was paramount.

“New shops were in place prior to the demolition of the Purley Centre, and work has been delivered to keep disruption and inconvenience at an absolute minimum. We also have a dedicated webpage and mobile application to keep local people updated at all times during production; and everybody has been incredibly enthusiastic about the work we are doing.

“It’s fantastic to be delivering this project on behalf of the council, who have invested so heavily to get the best results for Marsh Farm residents and strengthen an already thriving community. This final phase is a huge milestone and we can’t wait to showcase the results.”

Tom Shaw, portfolio for housing at Luton Council, said: “After last year’s excitement of the completion of the first phase of the regeneration project in Marsh Farm and the satisfaction of seeing families settle in to new quality-built homes, I am delighted that the next building stage has begun.

“This final phase of the project will see the welcome addition of nearly 100 homes to our growing affordable housing stock, demonstrating our resolve to meet the housing needs of the people of Luton.”

The new homes are expected to be ready by November 2019, when the Marsh Farm regeneration will complete.

