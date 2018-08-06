Is it back to drawing board for red routes?

A pilot scheme to introduce controversial red routes in parts of Luton is to be reconsidered after a move by Liberal Democrat councillors.

Luton Borough Council is proposing to tackle traffic congestion by replacing double yellow lines with red lines on several key routes.

The initial proposals were watered down when they reached the borough council’s overview and scrutiny board.

Plans to include Marsh Road, Leagrave Road and Dunstable Road in the pilot were deferred after a recent public consultation process.

And the scale of the project was further reduced with the withdrawal of Kimpton Road and Windmill Road also for further consideration.

Wigmore Liberal Democrat councillor Peter Chapman described what was left of the scheme as “a shambles” and “an absolute waste of taxpayers’ money”.

“Where are the real big problems? Dunstable Road, Leagrave Road, New Bedford Road, where there are too many people and too many cars.

“The residents’ response was that: ‘We’d rather put up with what we’ve got now than be constantly fined because there’s nowhere to park’,” explained councillor Chapman.

The project would cost £165,000 to implement. The Airport Way scheme would cost around £40,000. Further expenditure would be involved on going ahead with the parts of the scheme which have been deferred.

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks suggested a recommendation that the board considers the proposed scheme will do absolutely nothing to deal with congestion in the town.

The issue will be considered next by the council’s executive on August 28.