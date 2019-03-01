Loyal Luton chairman calls on councillors to support planning officer’s backing for Hatters’ Newlands Park

The chairman of the Loyal Luton Supporters’ Club is calling on councillors to back the planning officer’s recommendation and support Hatters’ Newlands Park scheme when it goes to the vote on March 11.

Yesterday, the documentation for the Luton Council development control committee was made public and recommends approval of the Hatters’ plan, subject to certain conditions. [Read more here]

Mark Bradbury, chairman of Loyal Luton Supporters' Club

Mark Bradbury, Loyal Luton chairmam, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that, having clearly carried out a very detailed and thorough process over a long period of time, the Planning Officer in his report recommends the Newlands Park application be approved.

“We now look forward to the committee meeting on the 11th March when we hope the elected Councillors will agree with the report and grant consent.”

He added: “This really is an exciting opportunity that the people of Luton, having recognised the benefits and regeneration it will bring to our town, support wholeheartedly.

“We would urge everyone to get behind these proposals to enable their early conclusion, enabling Lutonians and others to enjoy the many positives they will bring to the region; the new employment opportunities, the new leisure experiences, the gateway to Luton giving out feel good factors and the like. Plus of course for the football fans amongst us a stadium at Power Court that will provide a sustainable future for the Hatters.”