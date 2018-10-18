Luton residents set for DART disturbance as work on £225m project starts

Residents in part of Luton are being warned about possible day and night noise disturbance with the start of work on the £225m Luton DART project.

The 1.3-mile fast transit project will link London Luton Airport with Luton Airport Parkway station.

The first stage of the scheme began at the central station site, next to the airport terminal yesterday (Wednesday).

A letter has been sent to some east Luton residents, which is unsigned, but has the Hart House Business Centre address in Kimpton Road on the bottom.

It says piling will be required as part of the first phase, which is expected to last for around six weeks.

The “piles will be pushed into the ground using vibration to form the retaining wall of the below ground level station”, according to the letter.

“This wall is essential to protect the structural integrity of the new station.”

The hours of work will be 7.30am to 6pm from Monday to Friday during the initial phase.

But the letter, dated October 3, warns that in November this work will switch to overnight, as it reaches a different section. This is because the same piling activity will move close to the taxiway, which needs to be available during daytime hours.

“We acknowledge that as a resident this is far from ideal, so we will write again closer to the time to provide further information,” says the letter.

“Plans are in place to keep noise and disturbance to a minimum.”

The contracts for the civil engineering work were awarded to a VolkerFitzpatrick-Kier joint venture earlier this year.

They will design and build two stations, the Gateway Bridge, a viaduct and tunnels.

The DART project is “part of Luton Borough Council’s £1.5bn Luton Investment Framework to transform the town and secure long-term economic growth”, adds the letter. “This will benefit local business and ensure the local community has access to high-quality employment opportunities.”