Luton’s doomed Toys R Us store stays open ‘until further notice’

Luton’s Toys R Us store will remain open for the time being having not been named in the dozens of branches due to close in the coming days.

But the fate of the Gipsy Lane warehouse has nevertheless been sealed with all of the firm’s 106 UK stores to be boarded up within the next six weeks after attempts to find a buyer failed.

This week the company confirmed the Luton store was one of those that would remain open until further notice.

The UK division of Toys R Us officially went into administration on February 28. The announcement came after the company had already made plans to close 25 of its stores across the country this spring.

The Luton shop last week confirmed an extensive closing down sale with immediate effect featuring discounts of up to 25% throughout the store.

All big brands were included in the sale which has seen everything in the Gipsy Lane store reduced with the company line of ‘everything has to go’ also including new stock arriving as warehouses are cleared.

A spokesman for the company said: “You can find great discounts across all ranges, including some of the biggest toy brands, and stock levels are high, so there is plenty of choice. Customers are advised to take advantage of the heavy discounts as soon as possible, as weekend sales in other stores across the country indicate that some of the most popular ranges may sell out fast.”

Gift cards are no longer being honoured – the last day to spend them was Sunday, March 11.