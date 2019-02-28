Luton Town’s Newlands Park project is recommended for approval by council officer’s report

Luton Town’s planned Newlands Park development – which the club says is vital to fund its Power Court stadium plan has been recommended for approval in the officer’s report which has just been published in advance of the Luton Council committee meeting.

The Hatters’ outline application for the site near J10 of the M1 will go before the Development Control Committee at the Town Hall on Monday, March 11, with members being advised by planners to back the scheme, subject to a number of conditions.

Newlands Park

The Newlands Park retail/office/leisure scheme – along with the Power Court scheme which was approved by the council on January 16 – were first submitted in August 2016, but there have been countless delays.

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet has welcomed the landmark Power Court approval, but has said he is anticipating a higher level of resistance when the club’s planning application for Newlands Park goes before the committee.

The Mall owners Capital & Regional have already registered their fierce opposition to Newlands Park, citing the adverse impact on the town centre.

A live online stream of the meeting, which will start at 4pm, is due to be set up once again by Luton Council after more than 3,000 fans tuned in to watch the Power Court debate unfold.

More follows...