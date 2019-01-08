Officer’s report recommends approval of Luton Town’s Power Court stadium scheme

Luton Town’s planned new stadium for Power Court has been recommended for approval in the officer’s report which has just been published in advance of next Wednesday’s (Jan 16) Luton Council committee meeting.

The Hatters’ outline application for the town centre site will go before the Development Control Committee at the Town Hall from 6pm with members being advised by planners to back the scheme.

The Power Court plan – along with the Newlands Park retail/office/leisure scheme near M1 J10, which Hatters say is needed to finance the stadium – were first submitted in August 2016, but there have been countless delays much to the frustration of the clubs fans.

The Newlands Park proposal is due to go before the council on January 30.

