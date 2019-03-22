Plans for an Aldi in Luton have been recommended for refusal

Plans for an Aldi in Gypsy Lane have been recommended for refusal when it goes back to Luton Council’s Development Control Committee on Wednesday, March 27.

The application was initially recommended for refusal at the Council’s DC Committee in January on the grounds of loss of open space.

But, following discussions between the Council and Applicant it has been agreed that the application should be reviewed to take account of factors that hadn’t been considered at that time.

In the agenda for the upcoming Developmental Control Committee it reads: “It is recommended that planning permission is refused for the following reason:- The proposal would require developing upon a current area of open space.”