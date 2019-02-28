‘Restrictions mean Luton Town’s Newlands Park scheme is unlikely to impact significantly on town centre’

Planning conditions attached to Newlands Park means Luton Town’s scheme is unlikely to have a significant adverse impact on Luton, St Albans and Harpenden town centres, according to the planning officer’s report.

The documentation for the March 11 Luton Council development control committee has been made public this afternoon and recommends approval of the Hatters’ plan, subject to certain conditions.

Newlands Park

Those conditions include details of a permitted user list, a no poaching clause, an exclusion list and anchor store; Power Court delivery up to and including podium level; safeguarding land for a park and ride facility; and regulating car parking charges at Newlands Park.

The council report states: “It is considered that with the S106 retail restrictions proposed, the development is unlikely to have significant adverse impact upon the vitality and viability of Luton, St Albans and Harpenden town centres.

“It is considered that the benefits of the proposal outweigh the non-compliance with the development plan and the less than substantial harm to heritage assets.”

Luton Town say the Newlands Park retail/office/leisure scheme near M1 J10 is vital to fund its Power Court stadium plan which was approved by Luton Council in January.

