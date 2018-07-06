saveourtown parkrun is a huge success

Almost 400 runners united at Wardown Park in Luton to take part in a special #saveourtown parkrun on Saturday morning.

The community campaign hosted the event to show the overwhelming support for the proposed Newlands Park and Power Court developments.

Post-event calculations shows that the run boasted the second highest attendance in the history of the Wardown parkrun, with runners coming together from across the town and beyond to lend their time to the cause.

There were queues at the finish line as people signed up to find out more about upcoming events, while campaign ambassadors helped give out balloons, stickers and leaflets – the printing of which has only been made possible thanks to generous donations made to the campaign’s ongoing crowdfunding campaign.

Nigel Green, #saveourtown chairman, said: “We’re completely overwhelmed by the sheer number of people who came out on a hot Saturday morning to support us.

“Yet again, we’ve demonstrated just how many people care about the Power Court and Newlands Park developments and the future of our town. Each week we’re growing, and each week we’re showing how vital the proposals are for regeneration in Luton.

The crowds gather at Wardown Park

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everybody who came down to join us, and a big thank you to everybody who has donated to the campaign so far – it simply wouldn’t be possible without you.”

To sign up for campaign updates or donate to the cause, go to www.saveourtownluton.co.uk.