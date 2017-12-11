School closures after snow fall

Schools across Bedfordshire are closed this morning because of the snow.

Many roads are still impacted by the snowfall yesterday making it difficukt for parents and staff to get into schools

Luton Borough Council has announced all schools are closed while many in Central Bedfordshire are also closed.

School transport has been cancelled.

To find out more check with your school are council website at: https://www.luton.gov.uk/Education_and_learning/Schools_and_colleges/term-dates-school-closures/Pages/School%20closures.aspx?platform=hootsuite

https://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/webapps/sos/