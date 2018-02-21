The masterplan for HRN1 is to be unveiled tomorrow

Public exhibitions for a massive development in Houghton Regis are being held this week.

It’s the next stage of the HRN1 development, which received outline planning permission in 2014.

The HRN1 scheme covers around 630 acres to the North of Houghton Regis. Outline consent was granted for a mixed-use development of up to 5,150 new homes; employment land; 75 hectares of public open space incorporating wildlife corridors, wetland areas, brooks, community gardens and facilities and sports pitches along with three primary schools and funding towards secondary education provision.

The new homes could be in a range of types and sizes including some apartment blocks. There is also a 1 million sqft Lidl warehouse and retail, leisure and offices of around 1 million sqft.

New community facilities include a new doctors surgery, community hall and associated provision.

The next phase is the development of a Site Wide Masterplan and Site Wide Design Code. In a statement the Houghton Regis Development Consortium (HRDC) said: “During 2017 the HRDC has been working up a comprehensive delivery strategy for HRN1. #

“For us the next stage is to develop a site wide masterplan, a site wide design code and area masterplans for the site.

“Prior to the submission of the outline application the HRDC undertook extensive engagement with the local community. The HRDC genuinely believes that high quality development requires the creation of places that have been shaped by local people.

“We understand that the local community should have a crucial role in influencing the development of the areas in which they live and work, and the situation is no different in Houghton Regis.”

The development includes the already completed major strategic roads of the A5-M1 link and junction 11A and the Woodside link which connect the M1 to Houghton Regis.

The public exhibitions are being held at:

Central Atrium (Outside Houghton Regis Library), Bedford Square, Houghton Regis, LU5 5ES on Thursday 22nd February 2pm - 8pm, Friday 23rd February 2pm - 8pm and Saturday 24th February 10am - 4pm.

This will be a drop-in event and members of the project team will be on hand to answer questions and to listen to feedback.

Copies of the information on display at the exhibition will be available from the project website www.hrn1.co.uk; by calling freephone 0800 232 1794 or emailing contact@hrn1.co.uk.