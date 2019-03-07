These are 13 of the best jobs at London Luton Airport up for grabs right now
Looking to make a new career move?
There are a variety of roles currently up for grabs at London Luton Airport that could be just the ticket.
1. Sales Associate, Hugo Boss
'You are passionate about our products and brand to provide Customer Service Excellence at all times whilst building a loyal customer base of repeat shoppers to drive commercial success.' Apply: https://bit.ly/2VKnevn
'We want you to be approachable, resourceful and enthusiastic, with a natural ability to engage with customers. You must have an intuitive understanding of customers' needs.' Apply: https://bit.ly/2DLNIGA
'The role of Recruitment Coordinators is key to supporting the easyJet Volume Recruitment team, ensuring all candidates have a positive experience, ensuring that the selection process runs smoothly.' Apply: https://bit.ly/2H2gyoY