Property website Zoopla has revealed the most expensive streets to buy a house in Luton. The figures are based on Zoopla's average price paid in its 'Zed-Index', which records the average property value in a given area, revealing the town's most exclusive postcodes.

1. Hexton Road, Lilley, Luton, LU2 Average house price 890,000

2. Ludlow Avenue, Luton, LU1 Average house price 792,500

3. West Street, Lilley, Luton, LU2 Average house price 750,000

4. Chaul End Village, Caddington, Luton, LU1 Average house price 675,000

