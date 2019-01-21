This is what you can expect to earn in Luton for the most popular jobs

These are the most common job types in the area with the average salary you should be expecting to receive

Here are the most common job types in the area with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.

The average annual salary for an Administrator in Luton is 32,199 - compared to a national average of 28,103 (Source: adzuna)

1. Administrator

The average annual salary for a Customer Service Advisor in Luton is 21,394 - compared to a national average of 18,729 (Source: adzuna)

2. Customer Service Advisor

The average annual salary for a Support Worker in Luton is 23,715 - compared to a national average of 21,352 (Source: adzuna)

3. Support Worker

The average annual salary for a Business Development Manager in Luton is 33,299 - compared to a national average of 38,379 (Source: adzuna)

4. Business Development Manager

