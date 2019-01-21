This is what you can expect to earn in Luton for the most popular jobs
How does your actual salary compare to the average for your job title in the local area of Luton?
Here are the most common job types in the area with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.
1. Administrator
The average annual salary for an Administrator in Luton is 32,199 - compared to a national average of 28,103 (Source: adzuna)
2. Customer Service Advisor
The average annual salary for a Customer Service Advisor in Luton is 21,394 - compared to a national average of 18,729 (Source: adzuna)
3. Support Worker
The average annual salary for a Support Worker in Luton is 23,715 - compared to a national average of 21,352 (Source: adzuna)
4. Business Development Manager
The average annual salary for a Business Development Manager in Luton is 33,299 - compared to a national average of 38,379 (Source: adzuna)
