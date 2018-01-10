Up to 4,000 homes scheme for Luton north

A “well designed sustainable urban extension to Luton” could see 4,000 homes added north of the town between the A6 and the M1.

Under Central Bedfordshire Council’s Local Plan, which proposes around 20,000 new homes in the borough up until 2035, a mixed use development which includes 20 hectares of employment land, would tack onto the north of Luton.

The employment land would focus primarily to the west of the area, centering around the new M1 11a junction which would complement the new employment uses in north Houghton Regis.

The site would also have health and care services, new community facilities, a mix of retail and at least one drinking establishment, new education facilities with day nurseries, early years, primary, secondary and sixth form facilities and leisure facilities.

In a report which goes before Central Bedfordshire’s full council today (Wednesday) it states: “It is critical that development of this site is supported by a comprehensive scheme of highway improvements to mitigate the impacts of the development including an appropriately designed new road to link the A6-M1 junction 11a, the development shall provide the land and commensurate financial contributions towards its delivery.”

Also included in the plan is the Sundon Rail Freight Interchange at junction 11a which will provide an intermodal rail facility on around five hectares of land.

CBC’s Local Plan, which if approved goes out for public consultation, also includes plans for 666 homes on two sites in Barton, 66 homes at Caddington Park, 54 at Holme Farm in Chalton, 589 at two sites in Harlington and 251 new homes at Toddington.