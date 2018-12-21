Your handy guide to bin collections for Luton over Christmas

Not sure when your bins are going to be collected over the Christmas period.

Here’s the Festive bin collection days for Luton Borough Council.

There will be no bin collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day. Instead, we’ll collect your bin on these days:

usual collection day: Tuesday 25 December

festive collection day: Monday 24 December

usual collection day: Wednesday 26 December

festive collection day: Saturday 29 December 2018

usual collection day: Tuesday 1 January 2019

festive collection day: Monday 31 December 2018

There are no other changes to collections this year, so all other residents should put out their bins on their normal collection day.