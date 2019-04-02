Businesses hope new gate deters anti-social behaviour in Luton

After two years of negotiations and planning a new 6ft tall double gate has been installed on Chapel Street, in Luton, to deter anti-social behaviour.

Luton Business Improvement Distrtict (BID) and Richard Gedall from My Estate Luton, have been campaigning to get a gate installed at the front of the alleyway between the NHS Walk In Centre and Jennings Bet on Chapel Street, as the area had previously been a source of frustration for local businesses and residents, with fly tipping and other crimes taking place in the alleyway.

Richie from Myestate in front of the gate on Chapel Street.

The gates were erected in March and have prevented further fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour.

Richard from Myestate said: “We spent a lot of time cleaning up this alley and fighting to get the gate up, My Estate is proud to have been able to help organise the gate working alongside Luton BID, the gate will help stop anti social behaviour in the town centre and put an end to fly tipping on Chapel Street, a massive thank you to everyone else involved.”

Fergus McLardy, BID Project Manager, said: “It has taken a lot of patience, but with support from businesses we have been able to install a gate – and the results have been almost instantaneous.

“The litter has gone, only local businesses can access the area and everyone has a code to get in and out.

The gate has been placed at the entrance of an alleyway in Chapel Street

“Our first meeting was in February 2017 at AW House and it was quickly apparent this was a problem that needed looking at. The wait has been worth it.

“This has been a long-term project many stakeholders involved, and we are delighted to have been able to make a significant improvement to the area, making it a nicer and safer place for people to work and visit.

“We’d especially like to thank Richard Gedall from My Estates for getting permission to use the electricity from one of the buildings free of charge and Mamoun Abhare from Mango Dry Cleaners who has supported the BID throughout and helped liaise with the businesses in the area.”

Mamoun Abhare from Mango Dry Cleaners said “Thank you to Luton BID for installing the gate, it has made a great difference to the area, it already feels cleaner and safer because the fly tipping has stopped and only those with the right can get in.

“It has taken a long time and a lot of work but I am glad we have kept going because it has improved the area so much.”