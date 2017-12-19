Search

Businesses in Lewsey Farm organise a Christmas dinner for Residential Care Home

Two businesses in Lewsey Farm worked together to organise a Christmas Party for the residents of Applegrove Residential Care Home
Two businesses in Lewsey Farm worked together to organise a Christmas Party for the residents of Applegrove Residential Care Home

Two businesses in Lewsey Farm worked together to organise a Christmas dinner for the residents of Applegrove Residential Care Home on Saturday.

The Club, of Pastures Way, cooked the dinner and staff from Nisa Local, of St Dominic’s Square, volunteered to serve the food, the convenience store also paid for the Christmas dinner.

Staff from The Club plated up the Christmas dinner and staff from Nisa Local served it to the residents

Staff from The Club plated up the Christmas dinner and staff from Nisa Local served it to the residents

Store manager Scott Jell said: “It was a great event, we organise it every year as we like to give something back to the community. It was great to see the residents enjoying themselves.”

Volunteers from Nisa Local who helped on the day

Volunteers from Nisa Local who helped on the day