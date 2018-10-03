Businesses in Luton’s town centre praised for customer service

Businesses in Luton’s town centre were praised for their ‘outstanding customer service’ at the Luton BID Mystery Shopping Awards.

Six businesses got top scores and many others were awarded silver and gold awards at the ceremony. The Luton BID Mystery Shopping project was designed to identify, enhance and recognise customer service excellence, with ‘Storecheckers’ undertaking 55 mystery visits to businesses during July and August.

AW Group on Stuart Street, Lenwell in Wellington Street, Make My Vape, in George Street, Metro Bank, off Flowers Way and Level Trust Uniform Exchange and Debenhams in The Mall all received 100% for service excellence.

Gavin O’Brien, chair of Luton BID, said: “All retailers in the town centre who entered the Mystery Shopping awards scored a perfect 100% for ‘staff image’ – even those businesses that did not score top marks across the board.

“All these retailers also scored strongly for store layout, appearance, products and pricing – with an average of over 95%. A huge congratulations.”