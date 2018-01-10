Busway litter in Dunstable becoming a ‘joke’

A Dunstable resident is urging Luton Borough Council to clean up litter on the busway, after claiming the environment was neglected during the Christmas period.

The resident argued that route between College Drive and Sainsburys, Luton Road, was in a mess this December after rubbish was dropped in the grass, and that something should have been done to clear it up.

He claimed: “I appreciate we have had snow and a Christmas holiday, however, most of the items have been there for well over a month.

“The rubbish is spread over the entire length of the busway in question and is of course becoming worse as the days progress.

“Could it be that the council is waiting for spring so that the new grass can cover it all up again?”

The man claimed the items included coat hangers, two upturned supermarket trolleys, a football and an RNLI collection box.

A Luton Borough Council spokesman, said: “The council is responsible for ensuring the busway is kept free of litter and sends out teams on a periodic basis to check its state.

“If a member of the public contacts us with concerns we will investigate and resolve any issues.

“We had not received any specific complaints over the holiday period, but have now sent out staff to inspect and clear this area, and we conducting an additional litter picking exercise yesterday.

“We do not tolerate antisocial littering and encourage residents to report it at www.luton.gov.uk/myaccount.”