Call for Luton and Dunstable residents to battle against brain tumours and enter charity canal walk!

Harlington’s Barltrop family is taking part in the Brain Tumour Research (BTR) charity canal walk, after losing not one, but two relatives to the disease.

Jane Barltrop, and her daughters Alice and Emma are calling on kind residents from Luton and Dunstable to take part in the ‘Walk of Hope’, which will see punters stroll along the Grand Union Canal to raise as much money as possible for the cause.

(L-R) Alice Sulaj, Jane and Emma Barltrop and Chris Grenville.

Brave Jane lost her husband Peter to a brain tumour in August 2016 shortly after his 60th birthday, while in February the family were struck by another tragedy when Jane’s sister, Anne, lost a three-year battle with the same cancer.

Jane, who has set up a fundraising group under the BTR umbrella called Fluffy Cloud and Co, said: “I had a lovely day last September completing the Walk of Hope along the canal and we walked in memory of Peter, while thinking of my sister Anne who also had a brain tumour [at the time].

“We met lots of other families affected by brain tumours who were enjoying a beautiful day amid gorgeous scenery, while fundraising for a worthy cause.”

Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under the age of 40 and BTR has organised the Walk of Hope along the Grand Union for the last six years.

On September 29, walkers are invited to meet at the Three Locks pub, Stoke Hammond, from 9.30am for registration and bacon sandwiches before setting out to walk along the towpath to The Grove Lock pub, Leighton Buzzard. Walkers will then be able to picnic or enjoy pub refreshments and, if they wish, walk back to The Three Locks.

Registration is £15 for individuals and £20 for families. Dogs on leads are welcome.