Calls for council to do more to tackle fly-tipping in Caddington

A man from Caddington has called for Central Bedfordshire Council to do more to tackle fly-tipping in the area.

He wants more to be done to stop the offenders after bags of rubbish were left on an area of land off Chaul End Road, on the road that leads to Chaul End Village.

Fly-tipping in Caddington PNL-190907-152932001

The man, who does not wish to be named, said: “There is a real fly-tipping issue in Caddington. There are six different spots in one area; it is where people often park to go to walk their dogs up towards the golf club.

“There is asbestos sheeting, builders’ refuse, household waste, animals have got into the bags and ripped them open and the mess is just everywhere. It looks disgusting.

“I have reported it to the council and they said unfortunately all they can do is put up signs, but that is not going to help because there is already a sign there.

“I have asked if they can put up cameras, but they said any cameras now need to be encrypted because of data protection. The amount it costs to clear up after fly tippers, they could use to get a camera. It is like they are reluctant to prosecute fly tippers. I have lived in the area and that spot is a real problem, it is absolutely disgraceful.”

Fly-tipping in Caddington

Central Bedfordshire Council has now cleared the fly-tipped waste from the area, but the resident believes more can be done to stop fly-tipping in the future.

A council spokesman said: “We take the problem of fly-tipping very seriously. All reported fly-tips are investigated by our officers and examined for evidence to use in prosecutions. This location has signs warning that fly-tipping is an offence and hidden CCTV cameras may be in operation. Our officers are continually monitoring the area and have recently cleared the fly-tipped waste.

“Evidence has been found, and our officers will be contacting the suspected fly-tipper, who will be interviewed.

“To help us prevent fly-tipping, we urge residents to always dispose of their waste responsibly, either through their regular bin collections or at their nearest Tidy Tip.

Fly-tipping in Caddington

“If your waste is taken away by others, always check that they have a valid waste carriers’ license, and that they issue you with the correct documentation.”