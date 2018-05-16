Calls for Luton Council to clean up The Vale Cemetery

A woman who visited the rose garden at The Vale Cemetery in Luton was shocked at how untidy it was.

Vikki and her family went to the cemetery on Tuesday, April 24, to lay her nan’s funeral flowers in the rose garden at the cemetery on Hitchin Road, Stopsley.

The Vale Cemetery looking unkept

Vikki said: “Myself and my family were quite shocked and upset at how messy the cemetery was, this has nothing to do with the building work at The Vale Chapel as we understand this has to be done.

“There was rubbish everywhere, in the bushes, on people’s memorials and the grass had not been cut.

“The bins were overflowing with no room for any rubbish.

“It just looked so untidy. How upsetting to come to a place that is somewhere that you are meant to remember your loved ones, somewhere that should be beautiful and well kept.”

A spokesman for Luton Borough Council said: “The council is sorry that any visitor feels the cemetery is not maintained to a standard that allows them an opportunity for peaceful reflection free of distractions.

“The cemetery is subject to a thorough year round maintenance and cleansing schedule. Unfortunately the start date for grass cutting this year was delayed due to excessive rain, which also waterlogged flower beds.

“Litter is collected on a daily basis, although on this particular occasion there was an excess of rubbish, that had been placed by bins as a result of a deep clean of the room containing the book of remembrance.

“The staff take pride in the appearance of the cemetery and will always respond to issues raised by visitors as soon as possible.

“The extensive works being carried out at the Vale to provide much improved services and facilities for families and also increase the overall capacity in order to reduce waiting times in the future will finish at the end of May.”