Campaign launched in Luton to break the stigma of mental health and suicide

A women, who lost her dad to suicide when she was a child, is campaigning to raise awareness of mental health in Luton.

Sherene Bryan, 29, grew up in Lewsey Farm and was only 12 when she found her dad. She felt like she had no support or professional help to cope and recover.

Sherene supporting her campaign #ONITSHEAD

She is now on a mission to share her story, inspire and help others, and raise awareness of mental health and suicide.

On Monday, World Suicide Prevention Day, she joined The OLLIE Foundation at The Mall for a Community Mental Wellbeing Day, to raise awareness of mental health issues and the support that is available.

Sherene launched her #ONITSHEAD campaign at the event, the aim is to place the stigma of mental health and suicide ‘on its head’ by spreading the message on social media and empowering more people to talk about it.

She said: “The day went really well, we had a lot of people interested in what we were raising awareness about and the campaign.

Sherene and her mum at The Mall's Community Mental Wellbeing Day

“We created a Wall Of Hope alongside The Mall and The OLLIE Foundation which had signposting information.

“The #ONITSHEAD campaign is about breaking the stigma of mental health issues and suicide, we want more people to speak up about their mental health.

“Moving forward, I will be working closely with my Mum around prevention, intervention and postvention suicide support.”