Campaign launched in Luton to help people spot the signs of adult sexual exploitation

The Luton Safeguarding Adults Board (LSAB) has launched a campaign to raise awareness of adult sexual exploitation and needs the public’s support to help keep vulnerable adults in Luton safe.

Sexual exploitation can take many forms and a person can be sexually exploited by more than one person and some adults may be more at risk than others. The LSAB is made of representatives from Luton Council, Bedfordshire Police, Luton Clinical Commissioning Group, Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, Bedfordshire Probation Services and East London Foundation Trust. The board oversees the work that is done locally to ensure safeguarding arrangements are in place to protect adults who are at risk of abuse or neglect.

Fran Pearson, Independent Chair of the Luton Safeguarding Adults Board, said: “We are appealing to everyone to help us to keep adults safe by reporting any concerns to the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH).

“If we can raise awareness of the tell-tale signs of adult sexual exploitation, people will be in a better position to recognise this form of abuse and have the confidence to report it.

“Tackling sexual exploitation is a key priority for the Board and we will ensure all allegations of abuse are dealt with appropriately. Safeguarding adults is everyone’s responsibility and reporting your concerns could make a huge difference to a person’s life.”

For more information visit: www.luton.gov.uk/adultsafeguarding.