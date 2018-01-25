Can you help find missing Bianca the Sphynx from Luton?

A Luton family has been left devastated after their Sphynx cat, Bianca, went missing last Wednesday (January 17).

The seven-year-old feline, who lives on Strathmore Avenue, went outside as usual to go to the toilet at around 3pm, but has not been seen since.

Her owner, Brian Miles, said: “She is a lovely, gentle natured animal and so, so loved by us all.

If someone does see Bianca, the best thing to do would be to contact Vets4Pets in Gipsy Lane.

They are her local vets and I had her microchipped there. ”

Bianca the cat spends very little time outside, making her disappearance unusual.

Call Vets4Pets on: 01582 721 121.