Can you help find missing teens from Dunstable and Houghton Regis?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to find two teenagers, missing from Dunstable and Houghton Regis.

The two 14-year-old girls, Tola and Emma, went missing on Saturday (November 20).

Tola is missing from Dunstable and is described as approximately 5ft tall, of slim build and with short blonde hair. She was last seen wearing brown trousers and a black jacket.

Emma (left) and Tola have been missing since Saturday

Emma is missing from Houghton Regis and is described as 5ft 8ins with shoulder length brown hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing white Nike trainers with blue ripped jeans and a white hoody.

A police spokesman said: "We believe that they may be together, and possibly in Wales or the Homerton area of London."