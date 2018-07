Homeless Cats Rescue are looking for new homes for two of it’s moggies.

Millie and Alfie are mother and son, she is 11 and he is 9, they have been neutered and microchipped.

Millie is looking for a new home

Both cats love people and would like a quiet home with a garden.

They have been seen by a vet and are in good health.

If you are interested in giving them both a home call Homeless Cats Rescue on 01582 529009.