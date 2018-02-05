Can you help Luton family find their missing kitten?

A family from Luton are appealing for the public’s help in finding their five-month-old kitten, Boo.

He was last seen on Sunday night at the family’s home in Barford Rise, Wigmore.

Boo has been missing since Sunday night

Gillian Hayes said: “Boo is my granddaughter’s kitten, she has had him since he was born.

“He has never been out and we believe he would be in the Barford Rise or Wigmore area and we think he would be totally disorientated.”

The kitten is described as white with pink ears and a ginger and white striped tail.

If anyone sees Boo, call Gillian on 01582 411210.