Can you help people feel less alone in Luton?

British Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help beat loneliness in Luton.

The charity tackles social isolation in Luton and is looking for new volunteers who can give a couple of hours a week to help people feel less alone.

Last year, the charity launched its Connecting Communities initiative in partnership with the Co-op after finding the town is one of 39 areas in the UK where help is most needed.

Volunteers offer companionship and support to adults helping them to meet new people and feel able to be more involved in the local area, through joining community groups, accessing local services or making new friendships.

Asim Warraich, 30, from Luton, found life difficult when he moved to the UK from Pakistan and he struggled with loneliness. After experiencing a turbulent time in his life two years ago he decided to volunteer with Connecting Communities.

He said: “I just want to help people who may be feeling alone or isolated. I have been in that situation myself.

“Connecting Communities is a great initiative from the British Red Cross. It’s about helping people and building their confidence.

“People can feel alone at any point in their life and there should be someone to help them.”

Luton Connecting Communities is planning an open day at its Luton offices on Dunstable Road, on Tuesday, June 19. If you are interested in becoming a community connector volunteer visit redcross.org.uk/tackleloneliness.