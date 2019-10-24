Capital & Regional issues statement over proposed Judicial Review of Newlands Park

Owner of Luton's The Mall, Capital & Regional (C&R) has issued a public statement on its proposed Judicial Review of Newlands Park.

In the statement, the firm has reiterated its support of Power Court stadium while continuing to oppose the out-of-town mixed use development at Newlands Park - which was granted planning permission by the council in March.

An artist's impression of Newlands Park

C&R announced in a letter to the council last week its intention to seek a Judicial Review from the High Court unless the council reviewed its planning approval.

Luton Town Football Club, whose development wing 2020 Developments is behind the project, has insisted profits from Newlands Park are necessary to help finance the new stadium at Power Court.

C&R stated: “Capital & Regional remains entirely supportive of the plans for the new Luton Town stadium on the Power Court site in Luton town centre.

"We have repeatedly offered support to 2020 Developments in this regard, which has yet to be taken up.

“However, we remain opposed to the plans for a large retail and leisure development at Newlands Park.

"Our legal advice is that the way this consent was delivered was legally flawed. We are entitled to exercise our legal right to challenge this.

“There are plenty of ways to fund the new stadium without building an inevitable rival to the already struggling town centre. It is just a matter of record that no out of town retail/leisure development has ever saved a struggling town centre.

"Only town centre investment can do that and that is what we do at Capital & Regional, invest in town centres in line with national and local government planning policy.”

