Car and HGV crash on M1 near Dunstable left two miles of congestion
The M1 came to a standstill on Saturday (June 22) after a car and HGV crashed between Dunstable and Toddington.
Two lanes were closed on the M1 northbound on Saturday evening (June 22) between Junction 11a and Junction 12 due to the collision.
There was a 30 minute delay on approach with two miles of congestion.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "At 6.22pm on Saturday, two crews from Dunstable were called to a road traffic collision involving a car and a HGV on M1 junction 11a-12.
"No persons trapped and all casualties discharged by ambulance service at the scene."
