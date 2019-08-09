Car completely burnt out after arsonist gang strikes twice in Luton street

A car was completely destroyed by fire after a gang of arsonists struck twice in a Luton street.

The first incident took place at around 2.55am on Tuesday, July 30.

Priory Gardens

Three men were seen approaching two vehicles in Priory Gardens, Luton, and attempted to smash the windows but were unsuccessful.

The offenders then used a material soaked in an accelerant to start a fire next to the cars. On this occasion, the fire went out on its own without causing any damage.

The second arson attack happened at around 11.40pm on Wednesday, August 7. Three men approached a vehicle in Priory Gardens, doused it in accelerant and set it alight. The offenders were seen running from the scene towards Marston Gardens. The fire service was called to extinguish the fire, but the vehicle was burnt out.

Police are treating both incidents as connected.

DC Rachel Lydon, who is investigating, said: “These incidents were clearly intended to cause damage to the property and distress to the owners. We are keen to speak to anyone who might have seen anything suspicious in the area prior to the arson.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who has information about the three offenders seen in Priory Gardens at the time.”

Anyone with information about this two incident is asked to contact DC Lydon on 101 or by visiting police online reporting centre and quote reference number 40/45552/19.