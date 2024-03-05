Car found on fire after crashing into Luton building
Two men have been left with serious injuries and a car was found on fire after crashing into a building in Luton.
The police and fire service were called to Dunstable Road just before 10pm yesterday (March 4).
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Yesterday at 9.51pm, four of our crews from Luton and Stopsley were called to a road traffic collision in Dunstable Road in Luton. The report was a car having collided with a building and the car was on fire when crews arrived.
“Two casualties in the care of the Ambulance Service were moved to hospital. Crews used a hose, spreaders, environmental grab bags and trauma care bag. Crews worked with police to implement a Scene Safety Zone.”The police are now appealing to the public for help. The force said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 or report online quoting reference 431 of 4 March.”