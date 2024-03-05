Beds Fire and Rescue Service engine. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Two men have been left with serious injuries and a car was found on fire after crashing into a building in Luton.

The police and fire service were called to Dunstable Road just before 10pm yesterday (March 4).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Yesterday at 9.51pm, four of our crews from Luton and Stopsley were called to a road traffic collision in Dunstable Road in Luton. The report was a car having collided with a building and the car was on fire when crews arrived.