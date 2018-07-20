Car targeted twice by arsonists in Luton street

Police are investigating after a car was targeted twice by arsonists in Luton.

Between 2am and 2.30am on Thursday, July 12, a car parked in Whitefield Avenue was deliberately set alight.

Six days later, the same vehicle was set on fire again, in the same location, just after midnight.

Detective Constable Dan Matcham, investigating, said: “These arsons took place in a residential area and it is fortunate that no further damage has been caused as a result of these attacks.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at this time or has any information that could help us to get in touch and assist with our enquiries.”

If you have any information about either incident call police on 101.