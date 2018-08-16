Cardinal Newman celebrates another successful round of A-Level results

Sixth Form students at Cardinal Newman School are celebrating another successful year with a strong performance at A Level and Level 3 across a range of subjects. Pass rates remained at 99%.

Headteacher Joe Richardson said: “It is important to remember what we are celebrating today. Above all else we are celebrating the hard work and achievement of a fabulous group of students who have been supported to achieve great things through excellent teaching and strong pastoral care.

Students celebrate their results

“Our aim is to support students to make the best ‘next step’ and to do so we expect students to complete a full programme of study wherever possible.

“We are delighted therefore that our key measure of success, the performance of students across their Best 3 A Level or Level 3 subjects, shows students securing outcomes a third of a grade higher than last year. The proportion of students gaining A*/A and A*-B is also up, with outcomes this year among the best the school has seen, which places so many students on their preferred pathway.”

Students receiving exam results also noted the support of staff.

Vincent Masterson achieved AAB and will soon be heading off to City of London University to study International Politics and Economics, he said: “School has been fantastic over the last two years both in terms of support networks as well as helping academically.”

Students celebrate their results

Fellow pupil David Asamoah also paid tribute to teachers after securing his place at Oxford University.

Reflecting the increasingly diverse nature of student destinations, Mikea Spahiu and Bridget Bonsi both have exciting next steps.

Mikea arrived in the UK with very little English two years ago and achieved the highest grades possible across his Business and ICT courses and is now heading to Liverpool University to study Architecture.

Bridget is heading across the Atlantic to study Medicine at New York City University.

Students celebrate their results

Headteacher Mr Richardson added: “It has been a pleasure to walk with our students over the last two years. They are a credit to the school, their families and most of all themselves. I am thrilled that so many have been supported to such a diverse range of destinations, something that we make possible through our small community where we take great care to ensure each student is known.”