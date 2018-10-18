Care hero from Luton among community award winners

A home care company that supports people across Luton and Central Bedfordshire is celebrating winning two awards.

Home Instead Luton and Central Bedfordshire’s Jennie Treanor won the Social Care Hero award the Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards.

The individual success for CAREGiver Jennie followed hot on the heels of the company scooping coveted 4 Star status in The Best Employers in Care Award.

Jennie, a mum of two from Luton, is described as a “first among heroes” in the company’s team of 60 CAREGivers. She says hearing about the life stories of clients is a blessing.

She says: “I am completely shocked, I was not expecting it at all. The other finalists are wonderful and it is a lovely surprise.

“I look forward to telling all my clients. It is a privilege for me to work with older people. They are an archive of wonderful stories and great moments of history.”

Maria Collins, the company director, said: “This award is well deserved for Jennie. She is the personification of someone who goes above and beyond the call of duty, and absolutely sums up what it means to be a caregiver.”

Maria was also delighted to receive the 4 Star Award, which is only given to the top 10 per cent of companies that enter the awards. It is based on feedback from the company’s caregivers.

Maria added: “Getting such positive feedback from our dedicated team of people is a great result for us. Without our team, we would not be able to prove that there is a better way of providing these services, which are based on compassion.”