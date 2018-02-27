Care provider in Luton Requires Improvement

Special Seven Care (Beds) was rated as Requires Improvement by the Care Quality Commission in its latest inspection.

The service, based at Britannia House in Leagrave, is a domiciliary care agency providing care to people living in their own homes.

It cares for older adults with dementia, learning disabilities and mental health conditions, helping with their personal care and treatment of disease or disorder.

The focused inspection was carried out by CQC in December, after they received concerns in relation to the recruitment of staff, the management of people’s medicines and safeguarding concerns.

The CQC focused on five inspection areas, safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led, it was rated as Inadequate for safe and Requires Improvement for well led, it was rated as Good in the other areas.

In the report it states: “Staff did not always administer medication in a safe manner and follow best practice guidelines.

“The provider did not have effective recruitment processes to verify that the people being employed were fit and properly qualified to undertake the role.

“They had insufficient staff available to support people safely.

The services quality monitoring processes were ineffective.”

Charity Saili, Special Seven Care (Beds) manager, said: “We would like to acknowledge the CQC report which we find extremely helpful.

“Our intentions are to deliver good quality care and we are sincerely sorry that the service did not reflect the same on inspection.

“We are whole heartedly committed to continuous improvement in the level of care we provide.

“We are going to continuously review our staffing, processes, and monitoring systems to ensure that we are fit for purpose.

“We will be examining our operations constantly to ensure that we are successfully achieving our stated aims and purpose.

“We are currently working tirelessly to rectify the anomalies as highlighted by the report.”