Cawleys cyclists riding fast for Ride High kids as Luton team head to French mountains!

A Luton waste management company certainly aren’t wasting their time, as they take on a tough cycle challenge for children.

Cawleys, Covent Garden Close, is sending four determined team members to tackle a 500km route in France’s mountainous Auvergne region from September 20 to 24.

Phil: proud to be part of the team.

The kind cyclists will be raising money for Milton Keynes charity Ride High, who transform the lives of disadvantaged and vulnerable children by giving them the opportunity to learn to ride and care for horses.

Cawleys has supported Ride High for two years since Phil Gudgeon, director of waste collection and logistics, and Anna Cawley, director of customer service, first visited.

Ride High marketing and fundraising manager, Helen Dixon, said: “In the last 12 months Ride High has moved and started up a social enterprise – a riding school open to the public, to help provide a more sustainable income for the charity in the future.

“Our new site required whole buildings to be renovated - Cawleys provided the skips for the waste and now they continue to support us by collecting rubbish, recycling and horse waste on a weekly basis. It’s wonderful that Cawleys are fundraising for us.”