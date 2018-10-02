CBC toughens up on travellers with High Court injunction banning 11 named persons setting up camp

Central Bedfordshire Council has got tough with travellers after gaining an injunction banning eleven named individuals setting up unauthorised encampments anywhere in Central Bedfordshire over the next two years.

CBC states these individuals and their families have caused “disruption”, “anti-social behaviour” and “large clean-ups” which impacted on local communities.

The 11 individuals come from the Parker, Simms, Loveridge, Smith, Johnson, Whitney, Lewis and Holmes families.

A CBC spokesman said: “Over the last year, Central Bedfordshire Council has undertaken a huge amount of work to secure council-owned land, including installing height barriers, bunding, ditches and strengthening gates.”

Preventative measures have taken place in Dunstable including the Court House, Grove theatre, Skimpot Lane, Brewers Hill car park and Go Bowling areas.

The council has also been advising private landowners on suitable measures to take on their land. Additionally, they have been liaising with Highways England to protect Junction 12 of the M1.

The injunction stops any unauthorised encampments on specific parcels of land in Ridgmont, Husborne Crawley, Brogborough, Salford, Lidlington, Marston Moretaine, Lower Shelton and Wootton.

Cllr Ian Dalgarno, executive for community services, said: “The injunction will help us further by acting as a deterrent but also anyone who breaks the injunction faces the threat of arrest.”