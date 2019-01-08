CBD cafe opens at Luton Market

The owner of a cafe specialising in CBD products has won a free pitch at Luton Market.

Bobby Hanna, 42, won the indoor market’s Pitch For a Pitch contest, which includes a rent-free retail space for three months as part of its prize.

Bobby’s CBD café, The Buddha Tree, sells CBD drinks, edibles, oil and other products.

CBD is a natural chemical compound extracted from the cannabis plant. It is not psychoactive and is legal in the UK. Fans say it offers a range of health and medicinal benefits.

Bobby Hanna secured the prize following an application process which included a Dragon’s Den-style pitch. The unit is now open at 106 Market Hall in The Mall, with its official launch on January 19.

Market manager Marcus Bell said: “We are very excited to have Bobby joining us in the market. Customer reaction to her business and product was outstanding and we just couldn’t ignore this and her enthusiasm for her business.”

Bobby said: “Scooping this prize was the best Christmas present I could ever have hoped for.

“I cannot wait to have my own shop and I’m looking forward to sharing my product and my story with people in Luton Market”