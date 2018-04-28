CBeebies Sid coming to Luton for Children’s Activities Week

A fun-loving CBeebies presenter is visiting Luton for Children’s Activities Week UK (April 30 - May 4), helping youngsters become healthy.

Energetic Sid Sloane is hoping Luton school pupils will take part in his song and dance routine on April 30 at 10.15am to get as many youngsters across the UK involved as possible!

Sid previously taught the ‘Copy Sid’ moves to Bramingham Primary and Lea Manor, and will lead the activity from Swinton, hoping pupils will dance along in Luton, too.

However, Sid will be back in Luton on May 1 at 3.40pm!

Melinda Johnston, area manager, Smart Raspberry Cookery School, said: “We are very proud to be representing the Children’s Activity Association and will be running an After School Cookery Club at Bushmead Primary School.

“We’ll be making rhubarb tart and Sid’s taking part!”

The activities are in aid of the Children’s Activities Association and charity, Caudwell Children, which provides support for disabled youngsters.

> childrensactivitiesweek.org

> caudwellchildren.com

> Smart Raspberry Cookery School: 07887576033