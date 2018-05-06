CBeebies star joins Luton children for baking session

Schoolchildren in Luton enjoyed a visit by a special guest.

Pupils at Bushmead Primary School as well as children who go to The Smart Rapsberry Cookery School in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard were joined by CBeebies presenter Sid Sloane.

Sid’s visit was all part of the Children’s Activities Association’s first ever fun packed Children Activities Week.

Sid popped in during the cookery session to chat to the children. He even made his own rhubarb tart, which he took home to bake!

The children and adults were dressed up in flying fancy dress costume to support the week’s theme #watchmefly. Butterfly cupcakes were also on sale to raise funds for the Children’s Activities Association’s nominated charity Caudwell Children, who are committed to giving disabled children a brighter future by providing the life changing practical and emotional support they need to lead an active and independent life.

The children had a lovely afternoon making rhubarb tarts as well as posing for photos with Sid at the end.