CBeebies star teaches ‘Copy Sid’ in Luton

Lucky Luton schools received a visit from energetic CBeebies presenter, Sid Sloane, as he aimed to fire their ambitions and promote Children’s Activities Week.

The popular face of BBC television travelled to Bramingham Primary School and Lea Manor High to encourage their involvement in a record-breaking song and dance routine in aid of the Children’s Activities Association and charity, Caudwell Children.

The presenter taught the primary pupils, as well as Lea Manor’s Year 7s, 8s, and 9s the words and moves, to ‘Copy Sid’, so they can help break the record as get as many UK pupils as possible performing it on April 30 at 10.15am - kicking off activity week.

Sid said: “I’d love the whole of Luton to follow suit and get involved with Children’s Activities Week, encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle.

“It’s very easy to take part too because you can arrange your own activities on any given day or days of the whole week from April 30 to May 4, starting with my world record attempt on the Monday!”

Sid grew up on a council estate “very near to Wimbledon tennis and The Wombles”.

He trained to be an actor and landed his role as a presenter when CBeebies launched in 2002 “purely by accident”, after his agent secured him an audition.

His success story means Sid was the perfect person to give Lea Manor Year 10s a motivational talk - and his sister Gwyneth Gibson is the headteacher!

He said: “It’s a job for which she is passionately engaged and we share a desire to teach, her academically, me experientially.”

Caudwell Children provide support for disabled children.

> childrensactivitiesweek.org/

> caudwellchildren.com