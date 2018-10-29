CCTV appeal after alleged racist attack on woman in Luton’s The Mall

Beds Police has released images of a woman they wish to speak to after another woman was attacked in Luton’s The Mall last month.

The victim was assaulted on Thursday, September 27 at around 2.15pm, and officers believe the attack was racially aggravated.

PC Oliver Fitton said: “We have released these CCTV images as we would like to speak to the woman pictured, as she may have vital information to help our investigation.”

If you have information about this incident you can report it online or call 101, quoting reference number 40/27276/18.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.